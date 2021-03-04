HELOISE: Event boundary forgettable

Dear Readers: Have you ever walked in a room and completely forgotten why you went in there in the first place? This is common, and it even has a name: an event boundary.

This psychological phenomenon is caused not by having a bad memory, but by our brains "resetting." Once we walk into a new space, our brains "reboot" to prepare to take in the new information in the new area.

Solution? Carry a pad and pencil with you and write down what you need from the den, kitchen or living room. This will help you remember. And, again, don't worry; this is a normal phenomenon. — Heloise

Recycle cardboard box

Dear Heloise: I heard that boxes coming from overseas may have insect eggs in them. Is this true? — Robin N. in Kentucky

Robin, it could be. Insects spend their lives looking for food, water and places to lay their eggs. Cardboard boxes, not only from overseas, but from the States too, can provide all of those elements. It's a good idea to NOT store items in cardboard boxes. Either reuse the box by shipping something else in it or break it down and put it in your recycling bin. — Heloise

Later, gaiter