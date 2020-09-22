HELOISE: Exclude from bank box

Dear Readers: In a column last week we discussed what should go in your safe deposit box. Today, the subject is what should stay out of the safe deposit box. Let's check it:

• Your original Will and Letters of Instruction — When you die, the bank will secure your safe deposit box, and the executor will have to affirm their right to access your information.

• Cash — If you need it in a hurry, you may not be able to get at it. Put cash in an interest-bearing checking or savings account.

• Passport — In case of an emergency trip, you might not be able to get it quickly.

• Spare keys — Since you can only get into the bank during certain hours, it's best to leave an extra house key with a trusted neighbor or family member.

* Anything illegal, combustible or dangerous — It's probably against bank regulations.

Your bank representative will supply you with the rules and regulations of safe deposit boxes. Read the information carefully and ask questions. — Heloise

FYI: The nomenclature: Safe deposit box or safety deposit box? Each is acceptable.

Scammer prey