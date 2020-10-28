HELOISE: Expect cookie monsters

Dear Heloise: With the holidays coming up, I plan to bake cookies for our smallish family gathering. How should I determine how many cookies to bring? — Jo in Kansas

Jo, you should plan on having between three to six cookies for each person, depending on the size of the cookie and if other desserts are offered. — Heloise

Under the sink

Dear Heloise: Recently I took a look at all of the cleaners I had accumulated under the sinks and in the utility room of my home. I've found there really are only five cleaners I use all the time, so I decided to organize these areas by asking myself:

• Do I use this product at all?

• Is it too old or ineffective to keep?

• Could this item be dangerous for my pets or children? If so, could it be stored more safely?

• Is the container still in good condition ... no leaking?

This has really helped me sort through things I might have kept with the excuse "Maybe someday I'll need it." Now it's organized and clean under my kitchen sink. — Jean in Illinois

