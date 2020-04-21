Heloise: Extended warranties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: When purchasing a vehicle, what is it that we all want? Most likely, dependability. When we turn that key or fire up the push-button ignition, we want to be safely on our way to our destination.

During the sale, we might be encouraged to purchase an extended warranty that could cover repairs outside of the vehicle's standard warranty. This is sometimes called a Vehicle Service Contract or Vehicle Service Plan. But, hold the phone.

Here are some things to think about:

• What will this warranty cover, and what won't be covered?

• How much is the deductible?

• Which repair shops will honor the warranty?

• Will a rental car be provided while the vehicle is being repaired?

• Is the contract or plan transferrable to the next owner?

Experts agree that these types of protracted warranties can be expensive. Our best bet may be to follow the maintenance schedule on the vehicle and sock away some cash to pay for repairs as they become necessary. -- Heloise