HELOISE: Fed up with spam email

Dear Heloise: Nearly every website I go to wants me to enter my email address or name or more. I might be looking for just some information, but these sites won't allow me to just enter and look around at what they are offering without getting information I'd rather not give them. The next thing you know your email inbox is loaded with spam from these people who demanded your email address or from others who buy lists from them. It angers me that I get so much junk mail for trash that I don't want. No, I don't want a musical dog leash or a motion detector light on my toothbrush.