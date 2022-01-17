HELOISE: Finding a charity

Today's Sound Off is about finding the charity you wish to contribute to:

Dear Heloise: I enjoy giving to charity, but I have discovered in the past that some of the charities I gave to were nothing more than scams. I also do not like to give to charities that have CEOs or other governing members who are given enormous salaries. I want my donations to go to those in need. But my question is, How do you tell the difference between the charities that are worthwhile and those that are not?

There are so many people who need help, a place to live and food, as well as children and animals who are abused. I sincerely want to help, but where do I go to find the charities that do the most good? Can you advise me? — Harriet L., Mesa, Arizona

Harriet, on the internet is a site called charitynavigator.org that can help you decide which charities appeal to you and which ones do not. They supply you with facts and figures and general information on the majority of charities to help you make informed and intelligent decisions on giving. They also help you avoid the so-called charities that are nothing more than scams. — Heloise