HELOISE: Fire emergency plans

Dear Readers: Fires can spread really fast in your home. And be aware that heat and smoke can be more dangerous than flames. Gases can make you sleepy. Every family member should know what to do in this kind of emergency. Here are the steps you should take if a fire breaks out in your home.
If the fire is small, you can use a fire extinguisher (you should keep several fire extinguishers in your house) to put out the fire. But if you cannot contain the flames, alert family members and scream "Fire!" and get everyone out of the house as quickly as you can. When you are outside, call 911. If your clothes have caught on fire, drop to the ground and roll back and forth until the flames are out.
If closed doors or handles are warm or smoke is blocking an escape route, use a second way out. Do not open doors that are warm to the touch. And if you have to escape through smoke, go low and try to go under the smoke on your way to an exit. Close doors behind you.
However, if heat, smoke or flames block your exit route, fire experts say to remain in the room with the doors closed. If possible, put a wet towel under the door, and if you have your cellphone, try to let firefighters know where you are. — Heloise
Recycling dry cleaning bags
Dear Heloise: I like to reuse the short, clear bags that cover my husband's shirts when they come from the dry cleaners to line bathroom trash cans. I simply tie a knot in the small opening at the top of the bag, place that end in the can and tighten the other open end around the top of the can. Since they are see-through, you can still appreciate the basket. When emptying, simply pull out and tie a knot in the open end and dispose of it. Thanks for your column. — Nancy Lithgow, via email
Cleaning chandelier
Dear Readers: Chandeliers are so beautiful, but they do get dusty and dirty and need to be cleaned. Here's how to do this task. First, turn off the chandelier and allow it to cool completely. Then place a tablecloth or sheet on the floor or over the table directly underneath the chandelier to prevent or contain possible drips from your cleaning. It's best to use a ladder rather than stand on a chair. And it's a good idea to have a family member with you when you do this cleaning.
Put on clean cotton gloves and spray glass cleaner on one glove and keep the other dry. Wipe dirty crystals with the dampened glove and wipe dry with the other. Repeat this process on cooled bulbs as well. The chandelier should be sparkling again.
WARNING: Do not spray cleaner directly on the chandelier, because it could eat away at the metal parts. Never rotate or turn the chandelier while cleaning, because the electrical wiring could be damaged and you might get a shock. — Heloise
Appliance need repairing?
Dear Readers: Appliances repairs can be pricey, particularly when the appliance's warranty has expired. Keep the booklets that come with new appliances so you can check the troubleshooting section to find out what steps to take before you call a repair service.
And before you make that call, make certain the appliance is properly plugged in. Examine fuses to be sure one isn't blown. Also, look to see if the lid or door is ajar or not closed all the way. — Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
