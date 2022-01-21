HELOISE: Fire extinguisher check

Dear Heloise: My wife recently was discharged from the hospital after a two-week stay. We nearly lost her, but due to the care and training of the doctors and nurses, she pulled through. I can't even begin to tell you how grateful we are that my wife and the mother of our four children is still here to celebrate life with us. As a way to say thank you, I sent a box of chocolates to the doctor's office and ordered five pizzas sent to the staff on the floor where she stayed. It was just a small way of saying thank you to these hardworking folks who are all too seldom acknowledged for their service. -- Sheldon M., Sacramento, California