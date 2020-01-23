Heloise: Fireplace safety

Dear Readers: The winter's chill calls for a bright, warm and crackling fire, but is your fireplace up to snuff? Let's take a look at some hints from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

• Your chimney should have a professional cleaning and inspection each year.

• Ensure the flue is open — this draws smoke out of the home. Use a mirror to check.

• Wet wood is no good. It smokes too much and causes soot to accumulate.

• Smaller pieces of wood are better — they burn faster and smoke less.

• Start each fire with a clean slate. Remove all ash from previous fires.

• It's a good idea to crack a window in your home, if possible, when the fireplace is going.

• Safety is always No. 1. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a must, as is a fire extinguisher. Never leave a fire unattended.

— Heloise

Stain game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Dear Readers: Splash some wine on your blouse? No worries. Daub with cool water, then sponge the area with white vinegar and rinse. If the stain remains, gently rub in a tiny amount of liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.