Heloise: Fireplace safety

Dear Readers: The winter's chill calls for a bright, warm and crackling fire, but is your fireplace up to snuff? Let's take a look at some hints from the American Academy of Pediatrics:
• Your chimney should have a professional cleaning and inspection each year.
• Ensure the flue is open — this draws smoke out of the home. Use a mirror to check.
• Wet wood is no good. It smokes too much and causes soot to accumulate.
• Smaller pieces of wood are better — they burn faster and smoke less.
• Start each fire with a clean slate. Remove all ash from previous fires.
• It's a good idea to crack a window in your home, if possible, when the fireplace is going.
• Safety is always No. 1. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are a must, as is a fire extinguisher. Never leave a fire unattended.
— Heloise
Stain game
Dear Readers: Splash some wine on your blouse? No worries. Daub with cool water, then sponge the area with white vinegar and rinse. If the stain remains, gently rub in a tiny amount of liquid laundry detergent and launder as usual.
Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I've reached for it time and time again.
— Heloise
Soup's on
Dear Heloise: Cream soups straight out of the can (heated or not) can make delicious dips for breads, chips and veggies. Their easy prep saves time! — Annie in California
A splash of water or broth may make them less viscous and easier to pour. — Heloise
Cut it out!
Dear Heloise: I make cooking as efficient as possible. I purchased a specific pair of scissors to use solely in the kitchen. This has turned out to be one of my favorite purchases!
My scissors are great when I need to cut pieces of basil into thin strips to add to caprese salad or any other recipes. This is far easier and faster than cutting basil with a knife. — Taylor R., Huntington Beach, Calif.
Hint from him
Dear Heloise: I had new faucets installed, and I was dismayed to see all the gunk in the trap from brushing my teeth.
I took a hint from my dentist and started rinsing into a cup after brushing my teeth, then emptying it into the toilet. This keeps the trap clean. — Bill C., Terre Haute, Ind.