HELOISE: Flavored coffees entice

Dear Heloise: This is for the reader in a recent column regarding hard water residue. Put 2 cups of white vinegar in the bottom of your dishwasher. Fill the top of the dishwasher with all of your glassware. Run a regular cycle. Glasses will turn out crystal clear and so will the dishwasher. — Barbara in Virginia

A fresh idea

Dear Heloise: I store all my leftovers in bowls with plastic lids, but somehow the food doesn't seem to stay as fresh as it should. Is there something I can do to help the food stay fresh while using these bowls? -- Sherrie in Illinois

Sherrie, many plastic bowl lids do not seal as tight as they should. Just take a piece of plastic wrap to cover the entire surface of the bowl, and place it over the bowl before you put the lid on. This gives a much better seal. — Heloise

COOKIE GIFTING