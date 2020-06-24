Heloise: Fluffy eggs secret

Dear Heloise: When I see the advertisements for scrambled eggs, they always look so fluffy and light. I can't seem to get mine like that. Do I have to put in some water? Help me! — Amy R., Anaheim, Calif.

But the trick to making tasty, fluffy scrambled eggs is in the cooking. Lightly coat the pan with butter, and when the pan is fully heated, pour in the eggs, then use a spatula to push the eggs away from the edge toward the center of the pan. For even cooking, keep pushing until the eggs are no longer runny. Turn the heat off when the eggs are almost done and as soon as they no longer have runny spots, take them off the stove. Serve immediately. It may take some practice, but delicious scrambles are worth the effort. — Heloise