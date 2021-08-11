HELOISE: Fluffy rice? Add vinegar

Dear Heloise: My rice always seems to stick together. I have no idea how to get fluffy rice. Do you? Please let me know what the secret is. — Candice G, Liberty, Pennsylvania
Candice, yes and it's so easy. To make fluffy rice, add 1 teaspoon of white vinegar to the cooking water. You also can add a teaspoon of vinegar to the water while boiling potatoes to keep the potatoes a creamy white. There are so many uses for vinegar in food preparation and for household hints. However, we have it on good authority from the American Egg Board that adding vinegar to water in which eggs are being boiled does NOT make them easier to peel.
Germs on sponges
Dear Heloise: How can I kill bacteria on my sponges? — Georgia S., Boca Raton, Florida
Georgia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends two methods. First, place a sponge in bowl of water and microwave for about 50-60 seconds. Or place in the dishwasher and wash it with the rest of your dishes. Let it go through the entire wash and dry cycles. And remember, it will be very hot when it's done, so handle with care. — Heloise
Extra space
Dear Heloise: I have a very small apartment kitchen, but I love to cook. and I've found that if I open a kitchen drawer and place my large cutting board on top of the open drawer, I have a little more counter space. This can also work if you have a sink and a large cutting board. Just place the board over the sink. — Christine D., Newport News, Virginia
FLOSS TO THE RESCUE
Dear Heloise: Recently my family and I went to a vacation area to enjoy a few days of relaxing in the sun. Our daughter was celebrating her 16th birthday that week, and I bought a large birthday cake. Everything was fine until I went searching for a knife to cut the cake and realized I didn't have a large knife with me. My son said we could use clean dental floss to divide up the pieces, and we did. It turned out perfect and no messy, sharp knife to clean afterward! -- Gloria M., Boston
Herbs
Dear Heloise: From a very early age, I taught my children to enjoy growing things, and one of our favorite lessons was growing fresh herbs on our windowsill. Not only has it inspired them to prepare foods with fresh ingredients, it's also made them more aware of how good nutrition affects our bodies. They have also taught my grandchildren about the importance of a balanced diet. These lessons begin at home. — Margaret A., Foothill Ranch, California
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.