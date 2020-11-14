HELOISE: Food scraps imperil dogs

Coffee culture

Gina, a hot cup of coffee on cold winter days is delicious and soothing, and according to the National Coffee Association (www.ncausa.org), the best tasting coffee starts with quality beans that have been stored in an air-tight container in a cool, dark location away from direct light. Air, moisture, heat and light are your coffee beans' worst enemies. For more coffee hints and several homemade, flavorful coffee recipes, such as mocha, Vienna and spice coffee, order my "Heloise's Flavored Coffees and Teas" pamphlet by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $3 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Coffees and Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX, 78279-5001. FYI: Although coffee tastes best when it is fresh, if it is frozen or refrigerated, it should be stored in a canister with an air-tight seal to avoid absorbing odors, moisture or tastes that can change the flavor of the coffee. — Heloise