Heloise: Formula for cleaning a shower

Dear Readers: Getting the shower stall clean is a necessary job, but is there an easier way to do it? You bet! My homemade cleaning formula is a winner! It's safe, nontoxic and costs just pennies. Here it is:
Mix 1/2 cup vinegar (white or apple cider), 1 pint of rubbing alcohol and 1 teaspoon of dishwashing liquid, and add enough water to make about a gallon.
Pour into a labeled spray bottle and spray down the shower walls. This formula is also a great window cleaner — no streaks!
FYI: Crumpled newspaper is good to use for cleaning windows; it absorbs the liquid instead of pushing it around. — Heloise
Bright eyes
Dear Heloise: I have prescription eyedrops I need to use each night. The drops are expensive, and the bottle is tiny.
To prevent misplacing it, I keep the bottle in a colorful little cosmetic zip pouch on my nightstand. It makes the bottle easier to find, and I can put it back in there and zip it shut even with my eyes closed. — Rita Hogan, Waco, Texas
Busting rust
Dear Heloise: When I use steel wool in the kitchen, it'll rust away, and there's nothing left. There must be an oxygen supply in order for rust (iron oxide) to form, so if I store it in an airtight container, it will keep a long time.
I use a small jar that chopped pimiento came in. I needed some steel wool today and opened that jar, which had contained used pads in it for close to a year. There was not a sign of rust! — Sherrill in Virginia
Randomness
Dear Heloise: Here are some hints I'd like to share:
When I take off nondisposable gloves, I turn them right side out. That makes it faster for me to put them on again or wash them.
I bought a small ice pick for breaking up frozen vegetables and other things. I put an old wine cork on the tip and keep it separately in the kitchen gadget drawer.
When I put bacon on a sandwich, I crumble the bacon before putting it on the bread. This stretches the bacon. If a strip of bacon is not crisp enough, I put it in a paper napkin/towel and microwave it for a few seconds.
When I change the time or battery in a battery-operated wall clock that I need to stand on something to reach, I dust the clock and surrounding wall items then. — Mary in Virginia