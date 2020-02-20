Heloise: Formula for cleaning a shower

Dear Readers: Getting the shower stall clean is a necessary job, but is there an easier way to do it? You bet! My homemade cleaning formula is a winner! It's safe, nontoxic and costs just pennies. Here it is:

Mix 1/2 cup vinegar (white or apple cider), 1 pint of rubbing alcohol and 1 teaspoon of dishwashing liquid, and add enough water to make about a gallon.

Pour into a labeled spray bottle and spray down the shower walls. This formula is also a great window cleaner — no streaks!

FYI: Crumpled newspaper is good to use for cleaning windows; it absorbs the liquid instead of pushing it around. — Heloise

Bright eyes

Dear Heloise: I have prescription eyedrops I need to use each night. The drops are expensive, and the bottle is tiny.

To prevent misplacing it, I keep the bottle in a colorful little cosmetic zip pouch on my nightstand. It makes the bottle easier to find, and I can put it back in there and zip it shut even with my eyes closed. — Rita Hogan, Waco, Texas

Busting rust