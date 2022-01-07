HELOISE: Fraud alert

Dear Heloise: Nearly a week ago I got a call from someone claiming to be from my utility company. They claimed that I was behind on my electric bill and someone would be out to disconnect my electricity unless I paid them by debit card or credit card then and there. I knew I was up to date on all my bills and owed no one a dime. I figured it was a scam, and sure enough it was. I hung up on them after a few choice words. Apparently, these low-life scammers are calling people all over the country. So please ask your readers to be aware of this latest scam and not to pay them. — Joseph A., Temple, Texas