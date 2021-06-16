HELOISE: Freeze lemon juice, zest

Dear Heloise: I use lemons a lot for the zesty taste that they give a number of dishes. I was going to make a recipe that called for the lemon zest as well as fresh squeezed lemon juice, but my lemons went bad only a couple of days after I bought them. Now, as soon as I get home from shopping, I zest my lemon peels and freeze them in a plastic bag. I also squeeze the lemon juice and freeze it as well. This way I always have fresh lemon to use when I need it. — Karen M., Ardmore, Oklahoma

A handy six-pack

Dear Heloise: Many supermarkets provide cardboard six-pack bottle holders free, and there are so many things you can do with them. One of my favorites is to spray paint them inside and out and use them to hold gifts. For example: I might put two bottles of wine in them and a bottle opener, a package or two of nuts, maybe some napkins, then put a bow on it and give it away as a gift. Several of my friends have recycled these six-pack bottle holders to hold plastic picnic items or rolls of plastic bags, wax paper, etc. All it takes is a little imagination. — Tori D., Marysville, Ohio

Nuts!