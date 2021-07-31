HELOISE: Fresh-meat dog food

Dear Heloise: I give my dogs a fresh-meat dog food; it's not the processed, dry food that comes in the big bag. My veterinarian likes the changes to my dogs' health. They have more energy, their coats are strong, hydrated and shiny (from fatty acids and omega-3), and the antioxidants and protein help to keep them healthy. — Leslie W. in California, via email
Leslie, fresh food is highly digestible and results in smaller stools. The food is digested correctly and the nutrients are absorbed straight away. Readers, does your dog suffer from chewing and dry, itchy skin? He may be allergic to his food.
Have a conversation with your veterinarian about the features and benefits of fresh-meat foods for your dog. — Heloise
P.S. These foods are in a refrigerated case in the supermarket.
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is my fur baby, Theo. His daddy is a husky, and his momma is a chocolate lab. He is 8 months old now and weighs 65 pounds. I bought him to help my mom with her dementia. He brings her so much love and joy! We adore him!
We live in Laredo, Texas, and love to read your column daily in our Laredo Morning Times! Hugs and kisses for you, Heloise! -- Sara G., via email
Those ears! Readers, would you like to see Theo and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@
Heloise.com. -- Heloise
New dog products
Dear Readers: Look for dog seat belts. They prevent the dog from jumping out the window while you're driving. They buckle into your standard seat belt buckle, and they keep your dog safe from sudden stops and accidents.
Next: the dog paw washer. Used every day, it's a silicone cylinder that you can add soap to, or just run the hose through it, and then wash the dog's paws. Less mud in the house? Who's not loving that?
Also look for dog licking mats. Suction-cupped to the tile wall in the bathtub, you add peanut butter, yogurt or cream cheese to it, and the dog is too distracted by licking the textured surface to be annoyed while you bathe him — an anxiety reliever, for sure. — Heloise
Tying one on
Dear Heloise: I love a kimono-style silk or chiffon jacket; it's perfect for a cool summer evening. Many of them are designed to be flowy and open. Here's a way to create a no-sew closure:
You'll need a bangle bracelet and a hair tie or rubber band. As you're wearing the piece, lace the bangle behind both the right-hand side front panel of the kimono and the left-hand side. Then pull it forward a bit, just enough to slip the rubber band around the bangle.
This will create what appears to be a large button. The fabric will gather nicely around, and it helps camouflage a not-taut tummy. — Gail P. in Florida
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
