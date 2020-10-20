HELOISE: From screen to screen

Dear Heloise: In a recent column, a reader mentioned finding an app whereby television viewing was possible on their smartphone. You mentioned that was great, but you were restricted to the small screen. Actually, that might not be true.

Many phones have the ability to "cast" what is on the screen to a smart TV. This allows the video on the phone to be watched on the larger screen of the television. Tablets frequently have this ability too, as well as direct cabling ability if they have the appropriate output on the tablet, an HDMI port.

One might need the assistance of someone more tech savvy to set this up, but it is not difficult at all. — David, via email

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: I'm interested in a laptop computer. What are some features I should look for? -- Helen in Colorado