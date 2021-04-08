HELOISE: FTC warns of outlet deals

Dear Readers: Spring has sprung; you may be thinking of sprucing up your wardrobe, getting out of sweatpants and getting back to some semblance of normal, including your fashions.

If you're looking for a great deal, you might think, "Let's head to the outlet store." I'll bet you see the outlet store as a repository for department store over-runs, department store off-season items, and a place to get a great bargain.

But hold on. Big-name designers have begun creating lines of fashion items specifically for their own branded outlet stores.

The name is there, and the price is low? What a deal! But, the quality is low as well. The Federal Trade Commission (www.ftc.gov) is advising consumers to be aware.

Thin, lesser-quality fabrics are often used, along with poor stitching; the sewing skill is not there. Cheaper buttons and zippers are used; patterns may not line up. All signs of lower-quality merch.

These items ARE NOT left over from the department store; they are manufactured especially for the outlet store. It's certainly a choice we have as consumers; just caveat emptor — be aware of what you're purchasing. — Heloise