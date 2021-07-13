HELOISE: Gain control of debt

Dear Readers: We've known about it for a while, and we just don't like to face it or talk about it: debt. The average American has anywhere between $40,000 and $90,000 in total debt, experts say.

Debt can come from many sources, but a big reason for it is our relationship with money and how it connects with our emotional well-being. People suffering from anxiety, depression and/or untreated trauma can misuse money. This can include overspending, gambling and avoidance of legitimate debt and payments. Steps to help? Here are a few:

• "Self-care" is a term we're hearing a lot now. You must take care of yourself. Get enough sleep, but not too much. Get up and get out of bed every day and take a shower and get dressed. Eat healthfully, get some light exercise and spend time with friends. If you are depressed, tell your doctor. There is no shame in that game.

• Face the facts. Don't feel scared or overwhelmed, just sit down and understand where you are in your financial journey. Open those credit card statements instead of just putting them directly in the trash. Call the card companies and tell them you are struggling. They will listen to you and work with you, and I guarantee this: You will feel a whole lot better when you're honest about what's going on.