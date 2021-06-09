HELOISE: Gelatin beefs up broth

FROZEN JUICE FRUSTRATION

Dear Heloise: I love orange juice in the morning or as an afternoon "pick-me-up." I buy about six to eight cans when it's on sale and keep it in my freezer. My only problem was getting it to thaw out in the morning. Finally I figured that if I use a pastry cutter or a potato masher, I could break it down into smaller pieces, add the right amount of water and let it sit in a glass bowl in my refrigerator overnight, and by morning all I had to do was stir or shake it and everything blended perfectly. -- Karen S., Lakewood, Colo.

Recycle plastic

Dear Heloise: I bought some sturdy plastic "silverware" that we have used several times. I place the utensils in a mesh bag and put it in the dishwasher. After the dishwasher cycle is done, the plasticware is clean and ready for reuse. There is just too much plastic in our oceans and landfills. This is one way to use plastic until it's no longer useable. -- Helen D., Humboldt, Tenn.

Best gravy