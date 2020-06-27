Heloise: Get furry friend ramp

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: My Shih Tzu, Tillie, has always needed help to get up on the couch or bed. The pet stairs I have tried had steps that were too high for her, so she had to try to jump from one step to the other. I was afraid she would hurt her legs or strain her back, so I looked for an alternative.

I found a pet ramp online that is adjustable to many heights and fitted with carpet for good traction. Tillie took to the ramp in no time and can now go easily from the floor to the bed. I have recommended the ramp to a friend with an older dog with back issues, and she loves it! — Marilyn in Arizona

Nontoxic weed eater

Dear Readers: Vinegar, as you know, is my go-to household helper. It's cheap, environmentally safe and readily available. Vinegar is made of acetic acid, and you'll typically find it in the grocery store at strengths of between 5% and 9%.

You can also find vinegar in a whopping 20% concentration in home improvement stores. This vinegar is NOT for cooking or general cleaning around the home. It does, however, make a safe and nontoxic weed killer.