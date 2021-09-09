HELOISE: Get home insurance quotes

Dear Readers: When you purchase a house, getting the right insurance is key, so take your time and do extensive research. This will help you become informed about exactly what you will need to protect your home. Go online for data and information. Then contact your agent. And do shop around. Experts recommend getting estimates from at least three different insurance companies, so you will have a basis of comparison, before you decide. If you still have questions, contact the Insurance Information Institute: www.iii.org. — Heloise

Photographing your home

Dear Heloise: Take photos of the outside and the interior of your house, so that you and your children will have them years later. I took photos like this many years ago. We sold the house after our children were adults. Recently, we went back to look at the house, only to find sadly, the house had been torn down. At least we have the lovely photos I had taken years ago. — Barbara, Washington, D.C.

Barbara, this is so true. Our homes represent our lives and our memories. — Heloise

Roses symbolism