HELOISE: Get involved in child's education

Today's Sound Off is about changes in the classroom:
Dear Heloise: I've taught high-school biology for many years, and I'm close to retirement. Over those years, I've seen a change in how students and parents respond to education. When I first started teaching, parents got involved in their son or daughter's education and demanded more of their children.
Today, however, I have many more students who refuse to do homework and fail tests, then complain when they receive a C or D. I have parents who call me in a panic because they know their child will never make it to college if they don't have the right grades. Yet neither the parents nor the students want to take responsibility for the things they should be doing. The student needs to study, and the parent needs to get involved with their child's education. I've found that students who get A's usually have stricter parents. These are generally the students who do well in other subjects, too.
So, if a parent wants decent grades from their child, they need to attend parent-teacher conferences, or just call the teacher and make an appointment to meet with them and discuss how they can help their child with his or her studies. Ask what type of behavior their child exhibits in the classroom and make them do their homework. Get involved. — A.J., biology teacher in California
SEND A GREAT HINT TO:
Heloise
P.O. Box 795001
San Antonio, TX 78279-5001
Fax: 1-210-HELOISE
Email: Heloise@Heloise.com
FAST FACTS
Here are some additional uses for that old potato masher:
-- Break apart frozen juice concentrate.
-- Mix guacamole.
-- Mix up meatloaf.
-- Crush crackers.
-- Stir up eggs to scramble.
Carpeting
Dear Heloise: I know hardwood floors are all the rage right now, but I chose carpeting because I'm handicapped and use a cane to get around. I have a cleaning lady who comes once a week. She vacuums my carpet, and I asked her why she was so fastidious about vacuuming every nook and cranny in the house. She said little grains of dirt actually saw away at carpet fibers. It ruins the carpeting (or area rug) in only a few years. Since her husband installs carpeting, I figured she was probably correct and decided to pass this on to your readers. — Lois R., Kalamazoo, Michigan
Dish towels
Dear Heloise: I often have family or friends over for lunch or dinner, and I found that most cloth napkins aren't big enough for most people, especially when we serve barbecue, corn on the cob or crawfish. So I bought some pretty dish towels (non-terrycloth) and used them instead. Everyone was happy with the results, but none more than my five sons and husband. — Mae T., Metairie, Louisiana
Perfume
Dear Heloise: When I get a magazine and it has a flat perfume sample sheet between the pages, I always remove the sample and place it inside my luggage or in one of my bedroom drawers. This takes away the stuffy smell of my luggage and makes my sweaters, T-shirts and lingerie smell lovely. — Julia H., Portland, Maine
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.