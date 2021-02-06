HELOISE:Get organized for spring

Dear Readers: It's still chilly in February in most parts of the country, but keep in mind that spring is right around the corner. Let's get organized and prepped for yard projects and a stunning yard.

1. Have a go at the garage. Take inventory of what you have tool-wise and their condition. Replace or refurbish any worn tools. Invest in a storage system of boxes and shelving, and then use it to keep sports equipment, holiday decorations and auto maintenance stuff organized, labeled and accessible.

2. Prune trees and shrubs. Clean up dead branches and clear out the yard space.

3. Get pencil to paper and plan what plants, trees and shrubs you'd like around, and then get to ordering them. Now, when your yard is bare, dormant and free from foliage, you can see what you have to work with.

4. Interested in adding a trellis or bench? Add it now.

5. Fill bird feeders. Birds need higher-fat foods in the winter — peanut butter, peanuts and thistle seed are all good choices.

Having a beautiful yard takes planning, but if you start early, you'll be way ahead of the game. — Heloise

