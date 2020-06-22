Heloise: Get the facts

How can the shows' producers think this is a good idea? — Rita, Hondo, Texas

Rita, I can understand your frustration. Loud music can ruin your enjoyment of a program. Perhaps you should write to the producers of the show. They might make a few changes.

I often wonder why they need music at all during some programs. — Heloise

DRIP DRY

Dear Heloise: Here's my hint: Turn an old dish drainer upside down in your utility sink. Put plants there to water them, and they can drain completely before you put them back in their drip trays. -- Darlene G., Pittsburg, Texas

Wedding bouquet

Dear Heloise: Why does the bride toss her wedding bouquet? — Sandy in Michigan

Sandy, the tradition of the bouquet toss is believed to have started in England. It is meant to send good luck to the one who catches it and, supposedly, she will be the next person to wed.

In any case, it makes for a little more fun and celebration. — Heloise

