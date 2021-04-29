HELOISE: Get the kids cleaning!

Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (75 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Gauge the readiness of your kiddo for these tasks. Getting them in the habit early can help keep the household running smooth. -- Heloise

Be a wrap artist

Dear Heloise: I'm a wrap artist — haha! I wrap drinking glasses in my socks, line plates with coffee filters and put my clothes in a trash bag while still on the hanger. It makes moving and traveling a breeze. — Carol P. in California

Seat belt situation

Dear Heloise: I'm trying to convince my son to wear his seat belt correctly when he is driving. He tucks the shoulder harness under his arm or behind his back. Any advice? — Concerned Mom in Illinois

Mom, the shoulder harness is a critical part of the seat-belt restraint. The shoulder harness, when worn across the chest, along with the airbag, can prevent the body and head from striking the steering wheel in the event of a collision. The lap belt is designed to hold the body in the seat. Please convey this to your son.