Heloise: Get your medical records

Dear Heloise: It's important to make sure you get copies of all medical tests, operations, hospital stays and the doctor's findings to keep for your records.

I recently tried to get records from a prior surgery that required a month's hospital stay. I was told they no longer existed and the doctor had died. They would have really helped with my current medical issues. I now get copies of everything and keep them marked and in a safe place. — Alice C. in New Jersey

Restaurant coupons

Dear Heloise: With restaurant prices on the rise, I save money by keeping a zippered bag in my purse full of restaurant coupons. If my family and I decide to grab a bite for lunch while out shopping, I have them with me. No more regretting forgotten coupons or missing out on discounts. — Donna in Texas

Donna, that's a great idea. We all need to save when we can. If you don't carry a purse, you can leave a bag of coupons in your car's glove box. — Heloise

Travel warnings