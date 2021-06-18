HELOISE: Gift basket suggestions?

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

The hungries

Dear Heloise: I have a question. I need to eat something at night that will hold me over until morning. Which is better and has fewer calories: a bag of microwave popcorn with double butter or a medium baked potato with sour cream? Thank you. — Karen M., Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Karen, popcorn with double butter? A potato with sour cream? These are rather heavy things to eat at bedtime. If you must eat something, try fruit or a small salad. A banana with a glass of milk can be filling and provide you with vitamins and fiber.

Better yet, I'd suggest that you eat a filling dinner and not eat or drink anything before bedtime. There is an ongoing debate about eating before bedtime, with one side arguing that your metabolism slows down at night and eating then causes weight gain. The other side argues some people lose weight, because they don't eat enough during the day and become hungriest later at night. Check with your doctor to see what he or she suggests and why you can't sleep without eating before you go to bed. — Heloise

RING AROUND THE TOILET