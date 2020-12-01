HELOISE: Gift-giving this season

What's it all about?

Dear Heloise: What is a credit report? Is it important to have good credit? — Jamie M., age 14, Dallas

Jamie, Great to know you're thinking about your future financial fitness! Your credit report is an important "report card" of sorts.

It tells your history of borrowing and paying back money. A good credit report can get you better interest rates (the money banks charge you to borrow from them) when you're ready to buy a house, car or other large purchase.

Info on your credit report can include: your name, current and previous addresses, your birth date and your Social Security number.

Also, it lists all the credit accounts you have open and their types: house loan (mortgage), installment loans and revolving credit (credit cards), and student loans, along with your payment history, how much you owe (the balance), the credit limit, the name of the company you owe money to and how long you've had credit. If you owe child support, that can show up on a credit report too.

It's important to keep your credit report as clean as possible, to pay down debt in a timely fashion and to check your credit report for any errors. — Heloise