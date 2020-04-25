Heloise: Gillespie to the rescue!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I have Type 1 diabetes, and I also have a service dog, a golden retriever named Gillespie, who is trained to detect when my blood sugar drops.

He can sense the change due to the smell of my breath when I exhale, and he's trained to nudge me with his nose and even alert someone else to my condition.

He's even trained to bring me my medications and my cellphone, too! If he didn't help me out and alert me, I could faint and fall.

He's helped me be more independent and active. My family worries less about me when Gillespie's around. He's not a replacement for caring for myself and managing my diabetes, but he's a great companion and a big helper.

I'd advise your readers who are interested in a service dog for a medical condition like mine to talk to their doctors, get professional advice and go from there. -- Holly in Ohio

Pet pal

Dear Readers: Meet Mary H.'s Zoe, a beautiful brown boxer. Zoe's veterinarian recommended putting petroleum jelly on her dry, crusty nose. Unfortunately, Zoe licks it off quickly. Giving her a treat immediately after applying it buys a little time for absorption, Mary says.