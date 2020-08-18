HELOISE: Give care bag, not cash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: In tough economic times, it's not uncommon to see people who may be down on their luck and out on the street asking for money. It can put you in a tough spot — you don't want to see someone go hungry, but at the same time, you don't want to give them cash.

Here's a great way to help people who are genuinely in need, especially those who ask for help at traffic lights or near shopping centers. Put together care bags. They can be a gallon-size plastic bag that can contain a granola bar, potted meat, peanut butter crackers, toothpaste, toothbrush, gloves in chillier weather, a comb, lotion, hand sanitizer, a small bar of soap and a bottle of water. Keep them handy in your car for a good alternative to handing out money. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Readers: Computers have gone way down in price, but affording one can still be a challenge, especially if you're on a fixed income. However, there are places in most towns that provide computers to use with access to free internet. Check out your local library or community center. — Heloise

Booking directly