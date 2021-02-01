HELOISE: Give seniors a break!

Today's Sound Off is about the high cost of living for seniors:

Dear Heloise: Why won't cities give seniors a better break on property taxes? Why can't we have some kind of discount on utilities? I have been living in my little home for over 40 years, but my property taxes will probably make that impossible in the next eight to 10 years.

Seniors need a break on utility bills as well. It just seems as if we worked all our lives only to lose everything to taxes and social programs that don't benefit us. Yes, we get Social Security, but that was our money, given to the government for our retirement. For all too many elderly people, that monthly check is barely enough to live on. I resent it when it's referred to as an entitlement program. Does that mean I'm entitled to get my money back? — Sylvia B., Los Angeles

Financial plan

Dear Heloise: My husband and I just got married over the holidays in a small ceremony, and now we have the task of combining two households and two incomes. We're in our mid- to late-30s and have decided not to have children. We sat down and figured out that our combined incomes were substantial, so this is what we decided.