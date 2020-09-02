HELOISE: Give weevils cold shoulder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: How do I get rid of weevils in my pantry? — Janice in Indiana

Janice, first take everything out of your pantry and cabinets. Destroy boxes and bags that have any trace of weevil activity in them.

Check everything, including cereal, flour, spices, dry pet food, pasta, dry beans, etc. To destroy unhatched eggs, place items in which weevils are not visible in the freezer for four days.

Next, scrub your shelves with hot, soapy water. After that, spray shelves and doors with an insecticide, making sure you get every crevice. Close the doors and leave the pantry and cabinets shut for at least four hours. (Overnight is better.)

After doing all of the above, put everything in sealable jars before returning the food to the shelves. Also, buy smaller quantities of staples and freeze them before opening and using. This is a good habit to get into to keep weevils out of your home. — Heloise

Spiced vinegar

Dear Heloise: I'm looking for a homemade salad dressing recipe. Do you have one? — Loretta, via email

Loretta, I sure do! This one is great on salads or even as a marinade for chicken. You'll need:

1 quart cider vinegar