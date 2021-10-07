HELOISE: Go digital to save photos

Dear Heloise: You recently wrote about preserving old family pictures. Pictures will often get misplaced or lost. I take all my pictures and scan them onto my computer. That way I can preserve them from fading or getting lost.
I am able to save them into different files on my computer. I name the file with what the pictures are of. Entire pages of albums also can be scanned and saved — no longer in danger of destruction once done. Names and descriptions of them also can be put on the files. Always include the names of the people in the pictures, since you know them, because later they will be just pictures of unknown people.
These can now be put on flash drives and given to family members, transferred to other computers or even copied to a CD. It's a great way to preserve family pictures and then be able to easily find them and know who they are. I enjoy reading your column. — Gene Stephenson, Lesage, West Virginia
Gene, with all the digital technology we have, this is an excellent suggestion to keep all your treasured photos. — Heloise
Gasoline on clothing?
Dear Readers: Several of you have written to me about accidentally spilling gas on your slacks while fueling up. Take these steps to remove the odor.
Hang the gas-stained garment outside first, so the fuel will evaporate as much as possible. This could take a day or two. Then wash the pants in the hottest water that the manufacturer recommends and add a bit more detergent than normal and 1/4 cup of plain ammonia (nonsudsing) to the wash water. After washing, let air-dry, if possible. Repeat this process if smells still remain.
The key thing to remember when handling fuel spills on clothing is NOT to place them in the dryer after washing them. Fumes from the fuel could possibly cause a fire if there is a significant amount left in the material. You also can take the pants to a dry cleaner. — Heloise
BRING YOUR OWN BAG
Dear Heloise: Wouldn't it be wonderful if we all made an effort to bring our own bags when we go shopping? Think of the millions of plastic bags we would prevent from sitting in landfills! Encouraging recycling is probably one of the best things we can do for future generations! -- Nancy, Bozeman in Montana
Nancy, yes, recycling is a very good thing. All of us have reusable bags or totes from big-box stores. Save all these bags. In fact, one company has this printed on its fabric bag: "This bag is made to be reused. Use it and reuse it." And it gives instructions for washing and drying it on the bottom of the bag. -- Heloise
SOLAR LIGHTS
Dear Heloise: Our neighborhood recently experienced an electrical power outage. Normally, people look for flashlights and candles. I noticed when looking outside in our back-yard that the solar LED pathway lights were on. I had an a-ha! moment and brought the solar lights in the house and placed them in several rooms. We had light for eight full hours, until daylight and the power was restored. -- John Dallmann, San Antonio, Texas
John, if you live in an area prone to power outages, having some these on hand could be very useful. -- Heloise
MEDICAL INFO
Dear Heloise: The handiest thing I ever did was put my Medicare card, Blue Cross card, Rx card and business cards from every doctor (PCP, dermatologist, cardiologist, ENT and several others) all in a zip-top bag with my driver's license, list of prescriptions and vaccine record. I no longer have to dig for these items, and that frees up valuable space in my wallet. I have a second one for my husband. And, boy, did that come in handy at the emergency room! These "wallets" are always in my handbag. -- Garvin and Jenny, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
