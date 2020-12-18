HELOISE: Google your rescue group

Dear Heloise: I recently tried to adopt a dog from various rescue groups after my elderly dog died, only to find they want $300 to $400, and $500 or more, for a dog. They also want personal information like a driver's license, Social Security number, date of birth, income, etc., before even seeing a dog. Rescue groups seem more of a business than a rescue.

I am sure many are legitimate, but so far I have found none that will let me see a dog before handing over personal information or money. — Lori S., via email

Lori, there are a number of animal rescue sites that are actually scams. NEVER hand over personal information until you actually see an animal you want to adopt. You have every right to ask questions about a dog you're interested in taking home, such as: How did the dog happen to come to the shelter? Has this dog ever been returned to the shelter? Can a dog be returned if things don't work out?

Always stick with a rescue group that has a good reputation. And remember that rescue dogs don't come free. Rescue groups have bills to pay. There may be medical expenses, food, shelter and more. But above all, google any rescue group. They want you to meet their requirements, but they need to meet YOUR requirements, too. — Heloise

Safety first