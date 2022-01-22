HELOISE: Grandparent scams

Dear Heloise: I was reading your column on scams, and we have a suggestion for grandparents. We know of some grandparents who this happened to, and the grandfather was on the way to the bank to draw out $10,000 when they figured out it was not true! This was tried on us earlier this year, and after a few minutes, I had my doubts, so I just let him talk.

Then I stopped him and asked what was our dog's name. His response was, "You don't believe me, Grandma?" Again, I asked what was our dog's name, and he gave me one that was so wrong that it was funny. I hung up on him. Ever since our kids were little, we taught them a secret word or question that only they would know, and we also use it with our grandkids. Please, set up something like this, and it will stop the scams. — Beverly Carr, Ottawa, Ohio

