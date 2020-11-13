HELOISE: Green from ink, not mold

Dear Heloise: I decided to keep some cash currency at home in my floor safe. After a couple of months, I opened the safe to retrieve some cash and realized the currency appeared to be damp. Is there anything I can do to keep this cash currency safe? — Elisa Budman, Huntington Beach, California.

Elisa, place an open box of baking soda in the safe. Baking soda naturally absorbs moisture and also will help get rid of odor from mold and mildew.

You also can put silica gel packets on the bottom of your floor safe — you know, those little packets we get in new purses, luggage, vitamin bottles, etc. Either of these suggestions should take care of the dampness. — Heloise

Recycle that paper

Dear Heloise: One year a paper shredder was a Christmas gift. We plugged it in and shredded all of our scraps and nonusable gift wrap, bagged it and used it to wrap gifts the following year, especially as cushioning in the boxes for gifts sent by mail. — Nancy, The Villages, Florida

Baked on grease

Dear Heloise: I can't remove the baked-on cooking spray on my non-stick pans. Any hints for me? — Jan, Kalama, Washington.