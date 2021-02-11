HELOISE: Grocery delivery pros, cons

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: No matter how tired I am, when I get home from work and before I even sit down, I do something housework-worthy -- bundle up the kitchen trash, pick up the living room, scoop the cat box.

It gives me a feeling of satisfaction! -- Tracy E. in Colorado

Tomato tale

Dear Readers: Most of us have or have seen the iconic tomato pincushion. Do you know its legacy? It's fascinating!

In olden times, a red ripe tomato was displayed on the mantel of a new family's dwelling. Why? To propagate the legend that the fruit (yes, a tomato is technically a fruit) would repel evil spirits from the home, and then woo wealth and health.

As you can imagine, leaving ripe fruit about can create problems, so sawdust-stuffed fabric tomatoes were eventually fashioned.

And metal pins and needles were hard to come by and therefore revered, so storing them in the tomato made sense. And the hanging strawberry charm? It's filled with an emery powder, which can sharpen needles. — Heloise

FROZEN ASSETS