HELOISE: Hair-raising issue

Dear Readers: If your dog is shedding excessively and leaving hair everywhere, including all over the carpet, here's how to deal with this hairy problem.
There are several ways you can take care of this. First, vacuum the carpet thoroughly using the brush attachment, going over hairy areas a couple of times, which should help grab the hair. Or you can wipe a lightly dampened sponge over the area to lift off hair. Another tack is to roll several lengths of duct tape around your hand to pull off smaller amounts of hair.
And finally, you can try to vacuum your pooch, very gently and carefully, to get rid of loose hair. It might take a bit of time to get your dog used to this approach! And, of course, you can prevent a lot of this problem simply by brushing your dog often. — Heloise
A fire extinguisher
Dear Readers: When baking soda is on sale, buy a couple extra boxes to keep in your kitchen. Baking soda can be used to curtail small oil or grease cooking fires. Here's how to use it the right and effective way in most situations.
The minute you see small flames, turn off the stove. Then back away from it and throw a handful of baking soda on the base of the flames. If needed, add more baking soda. And, if possible, put a big metal lid over the frying pan, which will help put out the fire.
Never toss baking soda in a deep fryer, because it's likely to splash and spread the grease. And if the fire is spreading fast and growing bigger, leave the kitchen immediately and call 911.
GUM MELTED IN THE CLOTHES DRYER?
Dear Readers: Oh yes, this laundry disaster happens. It's a trying task to get rid of that sticky gunk from the inside of the dryer. Take these steps. Put several old towels in the dryer and turn it on to warm for a couple of minutes. This will soften the gum. Then mix 1 tablespoon of powdered laundry detergent with enough water to make a paste. Apply it with a cloth and rub over the gum inside the dryer, then wipe out. Before putting clothes in the dryer again, run it again with several damp rags to ensure that all of the gum is gone. -- Heloise
Zap hard brown sugar
Dear Readers: If the brown sugar in your kitchen cabinet has gotten hard as a rock, you can solve this problem by placing the brown sugar in a microwave-safe dish. Cover it tightly and microwave on high for 30 seconds. Check and repeat, if needed. To prevent this from happening, store brown sugar in an airtight container with a slice of bread to keep it from getting hard. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Coco. She is a 12-year-old calico that is sweeter than pecan pie. -- Gary Philips, via email
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
