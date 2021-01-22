HELOISE: Hairdryer vs. tight jar lid

Thank you

Dear Heloise: Always at this time of year the subject of thank-you notes seems to arise. At our house we solved this easily. My children learned very early how important receiving the notes meant to the senders.

After the gifts were opened, they were labeled and placed on a high shelf. Pens and paper were set out, and only after the notes were written did the toys come down from the shelf. The children could then play with them with no nagging from Mom.

Today my children are in their 50s and they still write thank-you notes for gifts. — Anita P., Laguna Woods, California

Anita, Many people think a thank-you note is old-fashioned, but it's not. It's simply good manners and a classy thing to do. It shows the sender that you care and are appreciative of the gift.

Silver jewelry cleaner

Dear Heloise: You had a recipe to clean silver jewelry years ago, and I don't remember what it was, but would you reprint it? — Deanna V., Bend, Oregon

Deanna, this works on silver jewelry, but do not try it on anything that has a soft stone such as a pearl, opals, garnets, etc.

1. Line the sink with tinfoil.