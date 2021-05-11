HELOISE: Hand signal for help

Dear Readers: This is a tough topic. Today we are more aware than ever before of human trafficking and domestic violence. But did you know that there's a special hand signal out there. Someone in distress may need to communicate to you that they need help. Here is the hand signal:

Hand held up, as if giving an oath, with all fingers together, then thumb folded onto the palm. Fingers fold over and around the thumb, thereby symbolically "trapping" the thumb inside the fingers, representing someone who is being trafficked, trapped, abused, hurt or confined against his or her will.

If someone has shown you the Signal for Help, what should you do? In an emergency, call 911. If you're able to call the victim later, ask him or her general questions, and "yes and no" questions only: "Are you in danger?" "Do you need me to call 911?" "Do you need me to call the domestic violence shelter?"

If you are the person in danger, do not be afraid to ask for help. Use the Signal for Help to indicate you are in trouble. Next week: Another way to ask for help. — Heloise

About that keyboard