HELOISE: Hang a Christmas tree!

Dear Readers: It's been a year for the books, hasn't it? If you are pinched for space and want to put up a tree with a smaller footprint, you can make one, and attach it to the wall!

Grab some evergreen garland and damage-free, easy-to-remove picture hooks. Shape the garland, beginning toward the ceiling, into a tree configuration, and pin with a picture hook, then work your way down the wall.

Complete the "tree" with a star on top, ornaments that can easily hook onto the garland and even lights!

It's perfect for a child's room, apartment or a senior with limited space. With the damage-free picture hooks, disassembly will be a breeze. — Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: I hear the term "spoiler alert" quite a bit. What does it mean? - Grandma Mary in Florida

Grandma Mary, ever write somebody about a great film or play you saw or a book you've read? Before you tell about a plot twist, the downfall of a character or the outcome of the story, you might alert your audience: Spoiler Alert!