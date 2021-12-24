HELOISE: Happy holidays strategy

Holiday cookies

Dear Heloise: I used to make fudge and cookies, and mail them to my grandchildren (I have eight grandchildren), but they always arrived stale or dried out. Finally, I packed all edibles in plastic freezer bags, then wrap the plastic bags in a cling wrap. Now I can ship goodies to all eight and they arrive as fresh as when I baked them. — Katie P., Lawton, Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: When I went to pay for a sweater I wanted to buy, I found I was out of checks. Now, to avoid that problem, I have a solution. When I'm about four or five checks from the last check, I write myself a sticky note and place it on one of the checks that reminds me to put another stack of checks in my wallet. It's saved me a great deal of embarrassment at the checkout counter! -- Sharon B., Jackson, Mississippi

Doggie dilemma

Dear Heloise: Recently my dog and I were taking a walk when he suddenly bolted and yanked the leash from my hand. He saw a rabbit and ran after it. I called and looked for him, but he didn't come and I couldn't find him. I was sick with worry! Then a friend of mine suggested that I place a piece of clothing that carried my scent in the spot where my dog ran off. I took a jacket and placed it on the ground where he was last with me. Sure enough, a day later he was curled up on my old jacket. — Joyce N., New Iberia, Louisiana

Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:

-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."

-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.

-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.

-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.

-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.

Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?

It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.

You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise

DISTRACTED DRIVING

Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.

My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas

Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise

HAIR CARE

Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.