HELOISE: Happy New Year!

Dear Readers: Tomorrow is New Year's Day. This federal holiday celebrates the beginning of each new year. After watching college football and finishing up those holiday leftovers, what's your plan for the year? Set some goals: big goals, small goals, quickie goals, long-term goals ... what's best for the family, and what's best for you!

Whatever your goals are, write them down and then go after them! Happy New Year, everybody! — Heloise

Organization nation

Dear Heloise: I keep a diary on my nightstand, and at the end of each day, I write down every single thing I accomplished that day, regardless of how insignificant it may seem. At the week's end, I realize I've done a lot! — Kathy E. in Ohio

Kathy, my mother, the OG Heloise (1919-1977) would agree: No task done is insignificant. And this is a great way to kick off the new year — a resolution to be more productive! Here's a Heloise virtual hug! — Heloise

Easy cleaning drain