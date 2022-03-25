HELOISE: Hard water

Dear Heloise: We have hard water in my city, and it's left a film on all of my beautiful vases. How can I remove this smoky looking mineral deposit on clear glass vases? — Jennifer O., San Antonio, Texas

Jennifer, let your vases soak in a solution of water and vinegar overnight. In the morning you should be able to wipe the vases clean. — Heloise

Rabbits run

Dear Heloise: Rabbits love my garden, and I can't seem to keep them away. They've even dug under my little wire fence to get to the root vegetables! How can I keep them out? — Ellen F., Silverton, Oregon

Ellen, I've been told that rabbits hate garlic. Try planting rows of garlic either around your garden or between the rows of vegetables. — Heloise

Iron on

Dear Heloise: Some of us still iron our pillowcases and a few other items. My problem is that the holes on my iron are clogged. What can I do to unclog my iron? — Eunice W. in Wyoming

Eunice, pour white vinegar into your iron and let it steam for about five to eight minutes. Then unplug the iron and let it cool off for a while. Empty out the vinegar and rinse the iron thoroughly by pouring water in and out of the iron. — Heloise

Two hints

Dear Heloise: To prevent items from slipping around in the trunk of my car, I lined the bottom of the trunk with sheets of waffle-textured rubber material used to line drawers and kitchen cabinets. This keeps items in the trunk secure while I'm driving.

When I replace my old wallet, I like to use the old billfold to hold all of the gift cards I have received throughout the year. By keeping it in the glove compartment of my vehicle, my gift cards are always handy, rather than in a desk drawer and forgotten. — William S., Markle, Indiana

TRAVEL SIZE SOAPS

Dear Heloise: I've been traveling for my job for about three years now, and each time I've stayed in a hotel, I've always gotten small bars of soap, shower caps and body lotion. I didn't use them, but I amassed a sizable pile of these things. Finally, it dawned on me that there are places that could use these items, such as homeless shelters, battered women's shelter and more. I donated the pile I had to a local shelter, and they were very happy to receive the items. If others are like me and want to help these worthy organizations, they need these travel size items. -- Dan P., Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Animal shelters

Dear Heloise: I do volunteer work at a local no-kill animal shelter. Since the pandemic is slowly coming to an end, we have seen a rise in pets who are returned to the shelter. If you must surrender a beloved pet, please make a donation of not just money (which is usually required) but of dry pet food for cats, dogs, ferrets or whatever animal you leave with us. We also need toys, freshly washed animal beds and blankets. Please help us so we can help the animals. — Susan M., Atlanta

