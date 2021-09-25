HELOISE: Have a fat cat?

Dear Readers: If your cat is a bit chubby, that is not a good thing. Any extra fat that your cat has could cause aching joints, diabetes or liver problems. But how do you really know if your cat is fat? Try this. Can you feel your cat's ribs or spine? If you cannot, your cat is most likely overweight. Take steps to help your kitty lose any extra weight.
Take your cat to your vet to discuss weight management for it. This will include increasing your cat's activity while decreasing the amount of food and calories your cat is consuming. And this means fewer kitty treats! So schedule lots more play or exercise time and start feeding smaller meals. With a concerted effort, and checking Check in with your vet to monitor progress, your cat will be healthier and live longer. — Heloise
Parking spots
Dear Heloise: I have a hint I can share regarding parking spaces. It was good advice from the reader to park uphill from shopping cart racks! One time, I placed my shopping cart near my trunk, went to get something in front of my car, and a few moments later found the cart had disappeared! I looked around in befuddlement; it was nowhere to be found.
I thought I had lost my mind. A couple of minutes later, someone came up to my car with my full shopping cart saying: "You look like you're looking for something. I think this might be yours." It had rolled to the bottom of the lot, past several cars! Now I park directly next to the cart corral, on the upslope side, so one side of my car is protected from any dings from other car doors, and I can easily return my cart to the corral. — Peggy Cordero
PET MEDICAL RECORDS
Dear Readers: Be sure to create a special print calendar or online document to track your pets' medical history, records, appointments and vaccination schedules. This is important to help keep your precious pets healthy. -- Heloise
Sound off
Dear Heloise: I have been a faithful reader of this column since 1963, when I was a young bride of 18 years old. I appreciate the hints very much. I read about the expenses of weddings nowadays. Eight years ago, I married for the second time. I had known this guy for over 50 years, since I was in his first wedding. His wife had died.
We decided to get married and I didn't want to spend a lot of money, so I put out a Facebook message to our friends that we were marrying Aug. 31 at the park. Including a new dress, a suit for my guy, simple artificial flowers (which I arranged), nice rented chairs and tables, food for 200 guests (we are in a small town and everyone knows us), we spent less than $2,000. It can be done! Spending a lot on a wedding is ridiculous — more effort needs to be spent on the marriage! — Sondra Dahl, via email
FROM A PET LOVER
Dear Heloise: I just wanted to say how grateful I am that you print so much about pets. I, too, am a big pet lover, and I am glad you use your column to give many helpful tips about the care and protection of our beloved animals. Thank you for all the good you do for man's best friends. -- Shirley Noel, via email
PET PAL
Dear Readers: This is Pippa, Judy Kaufman's grand-dog in the pose she does when she wants a belly rub or special treat. She's a 10-year-old Lhasa apso. Judy says, "Our daughter has had her for about nine months, but she is family to all of us."
To see Pippa and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
