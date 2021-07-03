HELOISE: Have a Happy Fourth!

Readers, would you like to see Charlie and our other Pet Pals? Visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

Silverware drawer

Dear Heloise: I was fed up with my cluttered silverware drawer, so I did something about it.

I took everything out of the drawer and the silverware organizer and gave it all a good wash, including the inside of the drawer. Here's what I discovered:

If I lay the forks, spoons, knives, etc., back in the organizer sideways, I can fit a lot more forks and spoons in there — wow! What a spacesaver! Everything looks clean and symmetrical, too. So sideways is a spacesaver — who knew?

Now to tackle the junk drawer ... goodness knows what I will find in there! — Roberta M. in Michigan

Roberta, love it! Yes, symmetry is important when organizing; it gives balance to a space.

Readers, let's have fun with this. What's the wildest thing you've found in your junk drawer? Let us know! — Heloise

TAP IN