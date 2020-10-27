HELOISE: Have a safe Halloween

Their website is a good resource too: www.stopelderfraud.ovc.ojp.gov.

One of the big topics they cover is romance scams. This is an almost $200 million a year racket, and the main reason the hotline was founded.

If you've fallen for this scam, do not feel ashamed, scared or embarrassed. Check out the hotline. — Heloise

THE YOLK'S ON YOU

Dear Heloise: To capture an egg yolk, I crack the egg on a plate, put a glass over the yolk, and tip the plate into a bowl. The white will slide into the bowl, and the glass will contain the yolk. -- Helen in California

Black or navy easy ID

Dear Heloise: After washing, I hang all navy slacks on blue plastic hangers. That way I can tell at a glance what pants I am grabbing. Also, I store my shoes in the closet grouped by color.

I have identical styles in multiple colors, and don't always have my glasses on. No more guessing. This makes getting dressed so easy, I may have to work a few more years! — Jan, via email

