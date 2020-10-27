HELOISE: Have a safe Halloween

Dear Readers: Some big cities are putting a stop to classic Halloween traditions like door-to-door trick-or-treating and haunted houses because of the coronavirus.
Cities are actually cancelling these events because large gatherings of people often violate the city's anti-COVID policies. Close contact with others, as we know, can spread the coronavirus.
What's left for a Halloween fiend to do to celebrate this holiday? Anything online via video conferencing, such as video costume and pumpkin-carving contests, drive-by parades or Halloween-themed movies are all good and safe choices for all ages.
So, this Halloween, be creative and come up with your own way to celebrate. Have a spooky, safe Halloween. — Heloise
National elder fraud hotline
Dear Readers: We spend a lot of time and effort in this column writing about frauds and scams, particularly targeted toward older folks. Did you know that there is a free resource the United States Department of Justice has set up to help victims report fraud and get support?
The National Elder Fraud Hotline can be reached at 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311). Your call will be answered by a live operator who will assign you a case manager. The hotline is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and they have English- and Spanish-speaking representatives.
Their website is a good resource too: www.stopelderfraud.ovc.ojp.gov.
One of the big topics they cover is romance scams. This is an almost $200 million a year racket, and the main reason the hotline was founded.
If you've fallen for this scam, do not feel ashamed, scared or embarrassed. Check out the hotline. — Heloise
THE YOLK'S ON YOU
Dear Heloise: To capture an egg yolk, I crack the egg on a plate, put a glass over the yolk, and tip the plate into a bowl. The white will slide into the bowl, and the glass will contain the yolk. -- Helen in California
Black or navy easy ID
Dear Heloise: After washing, I hang all navy slacks on blue plastic hangers. That way I can tell at a glance what pants I am grabbing. Also, I store my shoes in the closet grouped by color.
I have identical styles in multiple colors, and don't always have my glasses on. No more guessing. This makes getting dressed so easy, I may have to work a few more years! — Jan, via email
