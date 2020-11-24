HELOISE: Head off lost child woes

• Show yourself in the best light. Under the sun is good, or if inside, by a window.

• Try to relax and look natural. "Fish lips" is not a good look. Give an easy smile. Usually chin down and camera up is flattering.

• Make sure your background doesn't reveal anything it shouldn't. Plain backgrounds indoors are best, or if you're doing the tourist thing, have something interesting in the background. — Heloise

Why WI-FI

Dear Heloise: I write the Wi-Fi password on a chalkboard in each guest room when I have visitors so they will always know how to get online. — Julia H. in Florida

The upside of giving

Dear Heloise: We made this rule in our family as my mother downsized and got older: Any gift must be something you can eat up, drink up or use up. No more stuff! — Ann B., via email

Hang 'em not so high

Dear Heloise: A design mistake some people make: hanging pictures too high on the wall. I make sure I can see the pictures when I am sitting down; they must be somewhat at eye level.